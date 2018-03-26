Man wearing body armor, carrying loaded gun arrested at Chicago train station

MARK OSBORNE
Police in Chicago arrested a man wearing body armor and carrying a loaded gun at the city's Union Station on Friday.

The Cook County state attorney's office told Chicago ABC station WLS that Isaiah Malailua, a native of California, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon/body armor.

Malailua, 21, was allegedly carrying a loaded 9 mm pistol, wearing a bulletproof vest and had a duffel bag filled with SWAT equipment, WLS reported.

A spokesperson for the Cook County state attorney's office told WLS they believe the SWAT gear was stolen from the New York Police Department.

"We are aware of the incident and are working with authorities in Chicago," the NYPD said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing."

The suspect is being held on $100,000 bond and is next due in court on Friday.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
DEADLY LOVE TRIANGLE: 2 men dead, woman wounded in shooting
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
Russian shopping mall fire kills 64, including children
1 Austin officer shot, 1 injured during deadly standoff
Father drowns after pulling 3-year-old from sinking car
17-year-old charged with murder in death of innocent driver
Abbott explores close ties between Texas and Mumbai
Show More
What this deal means for Houston-based Fiesta Mart
Digital Deal of the Day
7 years of traffic nightmares nearly over for 290 drivers
Alleged grocery store flasher caught by Harris Co. deputies
Truck drivers describe suspected drunk driving crash scenes
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos