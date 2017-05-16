NEWS

Deputies search for suspect possibly responsible for up to 19 robberies in Houston area

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies searching for serial robber seen in this video (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County investigators are looking for a possible serial robber who said could be responsible for as many as 19 armed robberies in the Houston area.

Deputies said a teenager robbed the Corner Bakery on Louetta Road and Subway on Highway 249 this morning within 30 minutes of each other.

Eyewitness News obtained exclusive surveillance video of the suspect at the Subway. He is seen holding a gun to the Subway employee's back while he forces her to open the cash register.

"The guy just jumped over the counter and I was in the back. He took me to the front and he took the money and he left," the employee said.

ABC13 did not show the employee's face because she was still too shaken identify herself.

The female employee was not hurt in the robbery.

Meanwhile, deputies continue to search for the suspect in the area of Louetta Road and Highway 249.

Investigators said the suspect has robbed 18 or 19 businesses in the last few weeks, averaging about two a day.

Deputies do not have a description of the man, other than what is seen in the surveillance video. Victims who have come face-to-face with the suspect said he is a very young teenager.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimerobberysurveillance videosubwayrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Video released of suspect in fatal N. Houston shooting
Federal judge extends halt on Trump travel ban
Russia dismisses explosive report about Trump sharing intel
9th Circuit questions Trump's statements on Muslims, president's powers in appeal
More News
Top Stories
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
Some Starbucks stores closed on Tuesday
When parents turn to Facebook to shame their kids
Pampa Grill is a carnivore's paradise in Spring Branch
Clues to hidden treasures in Houston
Video released of suspect in fatal N. Houston shooting
Show More
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Man holding human head stabs grocery store worker
NYC's famous Katz's Delicatessen to launch global delivery
'Real Housewives' star tied up, punched in home invasion
This kid is too cool for the bouncy house
More News
Top Video
When parents turn to Facebook to shame their kids
Video released of suspect in fatal N. Houston shooting
'Real Housewives' star tied up, punched in home invasion
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
More Video