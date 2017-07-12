Crime Stoppers and Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of causing brain injury to his 4-month-old child.According to police, Adam Orosco, 20, threw his child into the air, causing severe brain injury, leaving the child unresponsive on Dec. 27 at a home in the 5800 block of Carew Street.Orosco was charged on June 9 with reckless injury to a child and is currently on the run.He is a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and tattoos on his back and arms.Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.