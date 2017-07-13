NEWS

Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting 9-year-old at video game store

EMBED </>More Videos

Man wanted for causing brain injury to his 4-month-old child. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crime Stoppers and Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy at video game store located in the 200 block of Greens Road.

According to police, Gustavo Aristizabal, 68, grabbed and dragged the boy towards the back of the store where he sexually assaulted him.

Aristizabal was charged on June 2 with Indeceny with a Child and is currently on the run.

He is a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 1 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and bald.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newscrimefugitivesexual assaultchild sex assaultHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
TIMELINE: Murder of 4 men in Bucks County, Pa.
Trump meets Macron in Paris before Bastille Day
Trump told French first lady, 'You're in such good shape'
Police: 2 kids found unconscious in car in Pearland garage
More News
Top Stories
Police: 2 kids found unconscious in car in Pearland garage
Former deputy constable charged with sexual assault
DPS trooper arrested in Harris Co. on prostitution charge
Alvin ISD employee accused of inappropriate relationship
Alfred Angelo closing all stores including 3 local locations
Astronauts practice for return to Earth in new capsule
Houston-area Texas A&M students arrested for robbery
Show More
HCC trustee censured after bribery charge
Investigators get break in case of 4 missing PA men
Houston Zoo welcomes 305-pound baby elephant
Pool towering 40 stories over downtown drained
Residents return home after Bastrop Co. oil spill
More News
Top Video
Houston-area Texas A&M students arrested for robbery
Alfred Angelo closing all stores including 3 local locations
Police: 2 kids found unconscious in car in Pearland garage
Astronauts practice for return to Earth in new capsule
More Video