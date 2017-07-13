Crime Stoppers and Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy at video game store located in the 200 block of Greens Road.According to police, Gustavo Aristizabal, 68, grabbed and dragged the boy towards the back of the store where he sexually assaulted him.Aristizabal was charged on June 2 with Indeceny with a Child and is currently on the run.He is a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 1 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and bald.Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.