Dramatic video out of Australia shows a man being taken off a Malaysia Airlines plane after he allegedly threatened to blow it up.The flight from Melbourne, Australia to Kuala Lumpur had just taken off on May 31.Officials said the 25-year-old Sri Lankan man tried to get into the cockpit, yelling that he had explosives.Passengers and crew tackled him and tied him up with belts until the plane landed and police took him off.Officials do not think this was terrorist-related. They believe the man is mentally ill.