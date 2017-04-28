LAWSUIT

Mississippi man sues R. Kelly, says singer ruined marriage

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mississippi man sues R. Kelly, says singer ruined marriage. (KTRK)

JACKSON, Miss. --
A Mississippi sheriff's deputy is suing singer R. Kelly, alleging that Kelly had a yearslong affair with his wife that broke up his marriage.

Deputy Kenneth Bryant, who married Asia Childress in Mississippi in 2012, filed suit last week in state court in Jackson. He's seeking unspecified damages. Bryant's lawsuit includes images of texts he says Childress and Kelly exchanged.

Representatives of the rhythm and blues star, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, didn't immediately return requests for comment Thursday. Kelly hasn't yet responded to the suit.

The Grammy winner has in the past denied allegations he had sexual relationships with underage girls. In 2008, a Chicago jury acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges after he was accused of having sex with an underage girl and videotaping it.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newslawsuitu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LAWSUIT
Female inmate sexually assaulted by guard sues for damages
Family names driver, Ford in lawsuit for daughter's death
Are your headphones spying on you?
Victim's family files lawsuit over church bus crash
More lawsuit
NEWS
100 percent of Urban Prep seniors admitted to college
Female inmate sexually assaulted by guard sues for damages
Democrats bash Trump's first 100 days but 'pretty exciting' for GOP
Democratic lawmakers introduce bill to ban conversion therapy nationwide
More News
Top Stories
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
Texans take Zach Cunningham during day 2 of NFL Draft
Strong storms could bring hail, tornadoes this weekend
Chipotle employee allegedly planted camera in restroom
Husband remembers wife killed in crash on I-45
Richard 'Racehorse' Haynes, legendary attorney, dead at 90
Female inmate sexually assaulted by guard sues for damages
Show More
Motorcyclist killed in violent hit-and-run crash on Westheimer
3 others arrested in fatal shooting of Freeport boy
HPD: Suspect uses tire iron to hit armored truck
Deputies looking for missing teen with special needs
Historic Freedmen's Town bricks make triumphant return
More News
Top Video
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
Chipotle employee allegedly planted camera in restroom
Breakdown of matchup between James Harden and Kawhi Leonard
Strong storms could bring hail, tornadoes this weekend
More Video