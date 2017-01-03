NEWS

Man struck twice while crossing FM 1960
A man is in critical condition after he was run over twice on Houston's north side.

The victim was hurt on FM 1960 and Cypresswood, while walking in a turning lane of traffic.

Deputies said he was hit by a pickup truck, and a few seconds later, another car plowed into him.

The man was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Speed or alcohol were not factors in the accident, deputies said.
