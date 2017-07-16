As the storms moved in to Montgomery County yesterday, Kenneth Reeder was just helping out a neighbor with repair work on his lawn mower. When the skies got darker he decided he should go home.Reeder says a few steps in and, "It was just like bam, like a shock and fingers got all numb, my arm went numb."He says he was knocked to the ground for several seconds, then got up and went inside for help."It hit close by because my roommate said he seen a spark of electricity in his room from the office go through the house out of the corner of his eye," said Reeder.Doctors aren't sure if Reeder was actually struck by a bolt or a surge from a strike nearby but whatever it was he says it shook him up.Reeder said, "They said I ought to buy a lottery ticket because I'm a lucky man."And he added, he decided he should follow the doctor's advice. "I'll see what happens and hopefully I'll become a millionaire, don't call me if I do," said Reeder.