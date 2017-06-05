NEWS

Man surrenders after crashing stolen truck during police chase in Fort Bend County

Man surrenders after crashing stolen truck during police chase in Fort Bend County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was taken into custody after leading police on a chase through Fort Bend County.

According to investigators, the chase started around 4:09 p.m. at the Texaco gas station on Beechnut Street and Winkleman Road. Two men were involved in an altercation when the chase suspect jumped into the truck and took off.


SkyEye captured the moments the man crashed the stolen black truck into a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of Beechnut.

"Pursuit involved a vehicle that was stolen from a subject at a nearby gas station," Major Chad Norvell said in a tweet.

No other details have been released.
