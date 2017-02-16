The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for 41-year-old Reynaldo Zepeda, who has been charged with continuous sex assault of a child.Zepeda is accused having abused his common-law wife's 13-year-old daughter for nearly two years. The alleged abuse came to light after Zepeda allegedly assaulted his common-law wife and her 14-year-old son.According to authorities, Zepeda stabbed the woman and her son after they found him in their home and asked him to leave. Both victims have since recovered.Zepeda is described as a Hispanic male sho stands 5'11" and weights 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information regarding Zepeda's whereabouts is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Unit at 713-830-3250.Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.