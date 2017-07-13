Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston

Police say a man was shot five times and left to die in a southwest Houston apartment complex overnight. The wounded man survived the shots.The man was found bleeding outside of his apartment on Charleston Park Drive just off Main Street at around 1 a.m.The shooting victim was sent to the hospital where he was underwent surgery.Residents in the area recalled hearing fighting and then at least three gunshots.An investigations continues, but detectives believe some kind of domestic fight took place. No arrests were immediately made after shooting.