NEWS

Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a man was shot five times and left to die in a southwest Houston apartment complex overnight. The wounded man survived the shots.

The man was found bleeding outside of his apartment on Charleston Park Drive just off Main Street at around 1 a.m.

The shooting victim was sent to the hospital where he was underwent surgery.

Residents in the area recalled hearing fighting and then at least three gunshots.

An investigations continues, but detectives believe some kind of domestic fight took place. No arrests were immediately made after shooting.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsshootingdomestic violencehouston police departmentcrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Improbable escape still haunts Grenfell Tower fire survivors a month later
Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll
Senate anticipates seeing revised health care bill today
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
More News
Top Stories
Fire truck collides with van on the way to house fire
Human remains found in search for missing PA men
Wreck kills teen and causes separate crash on Hwy 249
Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll
Contractor stuck inside ATM room
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
Show More
2 chases net 5 suspects in different parts of Houston
Street sweeper hit by car overnight on Southwest Fwy.
Stretch Your Dollar: Elotes around Houston
Blue Bell releases new sweet and salty flavor
Kid Rock running for US Senate?
More News
Top Video
Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
2 chases net 5 suspects in different parts of Houston
Contractor stuck inside ATM room
More Video