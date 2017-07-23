NEWS

Man sentenced 31 years for pimping women and 15-year-old's rape

Ariel Cuellar Guizar, 36, of San Jose, will now be registered as a sex offender for life. (KTRK)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, California --
A 36-year-old San Jose man has pleaded guilty to a variety of pimping and sex trafficking offenses in Orange County that landed him a 31-year sentence, officials said.

Prosecutors said Ariel Cuellar Guizar, 36, of San Jose, pimped underage teen girls and women, and raped a 15-year-old in addition to providing her with methamphetamine.

Officials said he met a 15-year-old girl in Los Angeles County in February 2016 and brought her to Orange County to traffic her for prostitution.

He also pimped and trafficked other women and a 17-year-old girl.

They said he rented motel rooms for the victims to perform commercial sex and kept the money for himself.

He also raped the 15-year-old and provided her with meth.

He has prior convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon and obstructing or resisting a police officer in Santa Clara County in 2009.

The charges he pleaded guilty to include pimping, pandering, human trafficking of a minor, forcible rape, sodomy of a minor, pimping a minor, furnishing a controlled substance to a minor and possessing a firearm by a felon.

In addition to his sentence, he will also have to register for life as a sex offender.

