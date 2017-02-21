NEWS

Man sentenced to 8 years in prison after child porn found on broken iPhone

Joshua Harrison Bishnow, 26, was sentenced to eight years in prison for possession of child pornography.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for possession of child pornography in Harris County.

Joshua Harrison Bishnow plead guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced Monday in district court.

Last June, Bishnow went to a local office supply story to have an iPhone screen replaced. While repairing the phone, the store manager called deputies and warned of the images.

When Bishnow arrived to pick up the phone, law enforcement was waiting at the store.

According to charging documents, 867 images were downloaded from the phone and flagged as child porn.

After investigators seized a laptop computer and computer servers from Bishnow's home, more child pornography and videos were discovered.
