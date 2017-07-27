Man seen on camera dousing, lighting LGBT center on fire

Police are looking for this man seen lighting a fire at a Phoenix LGBT center.

Police in Phoenix are looking for a man who was caught on camera setting a fire at an LGBT youth center.The man is seen walking into the building and pouring some sort of liquid on the floor.Seconds later, he steps outside and the room goes up in flames.Police believe the suspect used to be a client at the youth center, but aged out of eligibility when he turned 25.No one was injured but a lot of equipment and products were burned in the fire.