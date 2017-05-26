HIT AND RUN

Man run over by pickup truck after violent fight in Houston

The victim died after a fight with his wife and someone else, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man is dead and police are searching for the driver who ran him over.

Police said it all started with an argument between a husband and wife but ended with a deadly encounter.

The man who died was intentionally run over after getting into a confrontation with a man in a pick up truck, according to investigators.

The man was at a nearby business when his wife and her friend came to take him home.

The husband and wife were arguing, and at some point the man walked away and into the street.

That is where police said he got into a deadly altercation with someone driving a pickup truck.

"The complainant and a truck driver got into an argument with the complainant, the complainant slammed his hands on the hood of the truck, and the truck driver got angry and ran over the complainant, and fled the scene," Houston Police Detective Kyle Heaverlo said.

Unfortunately witnesses were not able to get a good description of the truck or the driver. Police said whoever hit the victim simply drove off into the night.

