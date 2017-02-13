Man riding bicycle struck by SUV in Jersey Village

Woman who accidentally hit cyclist says he flipped over her windshield: "I didn't see him coming." He was flown to hospital. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/uFktBjJHtM — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 13, 2017

An accident involving an SUV and a bicycle sent one man to the hospital.It happened just before 6am at in the 8800 block of Jones Rd. in the Jersey Village area. Police say a man riding a bicycle was hit by a small Cadillac SUV.Officers closed down one lane of the road during the investigation.The son of the man hit identified him as 52-years-old Tim Collins.Collins' boss says he was on his way home from his custodian job when the accident happened.She says he's ridden his bike to and from work every day for the last four years."I'm just praying to God he's okay," said Christine Bossi, Collins' boss.Bossi says Collins was saving money to repair his car so he wouldn't have to ride his bike. She also told ABC 13 this wasn't the first time he's been hit by a vehicle."He's been hit by a car twice before," Bossi said. "My husband gave him one of our helmets... (and)told him to put it on after last time he got hit."Investigators say Collins was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened. They say he had a small reflector on his arm, but the blinking reflectors on his bike were off.The woman who was driving the SUV said she didn't see Collins as she was changing lanes."He hit the hood of the car and then the windshield, hit his head on it, then flipped over to the side," the driver told ABC 13.She did not want to be identified."I was a little bit in shock. I've never seen anything like that before," said the woman.She was not charged in the accident.Family members tell us Collins is in surgery.