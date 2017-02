A Good Samaritan aboard a fishing boat rescued four people who were caught in bad weather 100 miles off the Galveston coast, the Coast Guard said.Four Coast Guard crews were dispatched to look for a 26-foot-fishing boat caught in bad weather sending messages "need help." Eventually, four on board the boat got into a life raft.Someone aboard a 35-foot sport fishing boat got the distress call and was able to get to the four quickly.