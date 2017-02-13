NEWS

New Jersey man pulled from burning car seconds before explosion

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police officers in Florida rescued a man from a burning SUV just seconds before it exploded (WABC)

TITUSVILLE, FL --
Police officers in Florida rescued a man from a burning SUV just seconds before it exploded, and the tense moments were caught on dramatic DashCam video.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Riveredge Drive in Titusville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 44-year-old Phillip Thistle, of New Jersey, was traveling northbound on Washington Avenue and veered onto Riveredge Drive at a high rate of speed.

He crashed a rental Toyota RAV 4 into a concrete barrier at the north end of Riveredge Drive, and the vehicle rolled several times.

Thistle, the only occupant, pulled himself out of the wreckage and collapsed just feet from the burning vehicle. Officers quickly located Thistle and pulled him to safety as the vehicle exploded and became fully engulfed in flames.

Thistle was ground transported to a local hospital, then airlifted with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newscrashrescueaccidentfireNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Several people in Houston reporting strange smell
Northeast braces for 2nd major snowstorm of the season
Water levels fall at threatened dam as 200K evacuated
Man riding bicycle struck by SUV in Jersey Village
More News
Top Stories
Texas bills proposed to make divorce more difficult
Several people in Houston reporting strange smell
Man riding bicycle struck by SUV in Jersey Village
No more record heat, but still warmer than normal today
Stretch Your Dollar: The best carpet cleaners
22 lbs of animals parts found in luggage
Brewery to perform marriages, giveaway honeymoon
Show More
Rock out! Metallica is coming to Houston
Stolen truck smashes into CVS near River Oaks
Crime spree suspect posts videos of escape on Facebook
Exclusive video shows SUV fire in NE Houston
Police investigating two men shot in SE Houston
More News
Top Video
Stolen truck smashes into CVS near River Oaks
Exclusive video shows SUV fire in NE Houston
'My Fit Foods' announced the closure of all their stores
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
More Video