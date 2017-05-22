Man pleads guilty to shooting police officer

The man accused of shooting a Stafford police officer in the face and chest three years ago has pleaded guilty in exchange for 50 years in prison.Sergio Francisco Rodriguez appeared before a judge this morning.He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a public servant.He was just 21-years-old when he shot officer Ann Carrizales in the face and chest.Carrizales was wounded in the shooting that happened in the 12700 block of Murphy Road in October 2013.After stopping a vehicle with three men inside, Carrizales was speaking with the driver when Rodriguez, who was a passenger in the vehicle, shot her.She was able to return fire as they sped off.Rodriguez was quickly captured by police after a 20 mile chase.ABC13's Kevin Quinn is following the story and will have a full report on ABC13 at 4 p.m.