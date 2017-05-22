NEWS

Man pleads guilty to shooting police officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man accused of shooting a Stafford police officer in the face and chest three years ago has pleaded guilty in exchange for 50 years in prison.

Sergio Francisco Rodriguez appeared before a judge this morning.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a public servant.

He was just 21-years-old when he shot officer Ann Carrizales in the face and chest.

Carrizales was wounded in the shooting that happened in the 12700 block of Murphy Road in October 2013.

After stopping a vehicle with three men inside, Carrizales was speaking with the driver when Rodriguez, who was a passenger in the vehicle, shot her.

She was able to return fire as they sped off.

Rodriguez was quickly captured by police after a 20 mile chase.

