Andre Jackson is a free man this morning after prosecutors dropped charges against him in the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.Jackson walked out of Harris County Jail around 1 a.m. Wednesday. His whereabouts after his release is not known.Jackson, who was homeless, was arrested more than a year ago as a suspect in the stabbing death of Flores.Police say Flores was attacked as he walked home from his middle school last May. A month later, Jackson was charged with the boy's murder.The Harris County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday DNA test results trying to connect Jackson to Flores' murder were inconclusive .Despite the results, the boy's family still believes Jackson is the killer. Guadalupe Flores, Josue's sister, says she has not lost faith in the system."Be patient. Be calm. Whatever happens will happen, no matter if we throw tantrums. It's just going to hurt others," Guadalupe Flores said. "The best thing we can do is just look out for each other, because that's all there is right now."Houston police still consider Jackson a suspect, and the case is still an open murder investigation.