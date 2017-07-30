EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2260973" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD detective Mike Cass gives an update on what happened.

Police believe they may have a lead on who killed a man outside his apartment, where his family was waiting inside.This morning, we're learning there may have been as many as five shots fired as the victim's four young nieces and nephews were gathered inside the apartment on Fondren Road near West Belfort Avenue.Just before 1 a.m., calls of a reported shooting came streaming into 911.Houston police rushed to the complex on Fondren Road, and found the body of a Hispanic man in front of his apartment.The victim's name or age was not given to us by police. The victim's cousin told us his name, but because the victim's parents have not been told of his death, we are not releasing it out of respect for his family.HPD detective Mike Cass told Eyewitness News there was only one witness, and they claimed to know the person who did this.Right now, the witness is being interviewed downtown by investigators.Homicide detectives were not able to give us a description of the suspect, but said they are working to positively identify him or her.Cass said it appeared the victim may have known his killer.The victim's family said the 25-year-old man moved to Houston from El Salvador about four or five years ago.When we arrived, we saw his brothers and sisters gathered outside. They were very emotional, as you can imagine.The man's cousin said he had been shot in the torso area.The family had plans for a big family party today, and everyone was "in a great mood." Now the family has to deal with this sudden and tragic loss.The victim's cousin said he has no idea who could have done this, because he had no enemies.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.