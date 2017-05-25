Deputies said two men who were shot in northwest Harris County overnight appear to have been in a shootout.Around 1:30 a.m., the body of a man was found at a Shell gas station on West Little York. He had been shot, according to investigators.A short time after, a second shooting victim showed up at the Neighbors ER on Highway 6 with a gunshot wound.The man allegedly told medical staff he had been at the gas station where the first man was found dead.Deputies said it appears the men met up and shots were fired, but they don't know why.The victim has not been identified and his age is not known.Investigators recovered a pistol at the scene. It was not immediately known who owned the gun.Right now deputies are hoping to find some witnesses to what happened, but so far, no one has been interviewed.Detectives are also hoping surveillance video will help them piece together what happened.