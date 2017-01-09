NEWS

The Woodlands homeowner injured after confronting two with a gun
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Woodlands homeowner grabbed his pistol and confronted two males outside, one of the suspect had a knife. (KTRK)

By
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Since he moved into his The Woodlands home two years ago, John Mood has watched out for his neighbors. He questions people he doesn't recognize parked on the street, and watches school kids as they go to and from school buses.

Today, Mood confronted crime he wanted to keep out of his neighborhood in his own backyard.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, Chloe, his dog, began barking.

"That's when I looked into the backyard and saw a guy back there," he said. "I got my gun and told him to freeze."

Mood said the intruder was carrying a gun.

"When I told him to freeze, he kind of smiled," Mood said. He didn't see a second man who came up behind him.

Moments later, Mood was cut in the stomach by a knife. He was thrown to the ground, but pulled the trigger on his .38 and got a shot off.

"I know it hit him," he said of one of the suspects. "He went down and then limped off."

Both men got away, both described as Hispanic men in their late teens to early 20's. Mood's knife cut was said to be superficial. He was taken to a nearby hospital for an exam, and then released.

When asked if he would do it again, Mood quickly replied yes, but added, "I would have fired more shots."

His warning to the suspects, "they're looking for you."
Related Topics:
newsshootinghomeownersConroe
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Congressional Panel Will Continue to Probe Clinton Emails
VW Exec Arrested for Alleged Role in Emissions 'Conspiracy'
Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
Deputy accused of crime involving bestiality
More News
Top Stories
Deputy accused of crime involving bestiality
Clemson 0 Alabama 14 - 2nd Quarter
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
Tips learned from the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Family members remember 3 hunters found dead during trip
Houston Police officer attacked by police dog
Show More
Acres Homes residents are upset about illegal dumping
More bricks destroyed in historic Freedmen's Town
Fort Worth policeman suspended for 10 days
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Dairy Queen franchisee loses store after racist rant
More News
Top Video
More bricks destroyed in historic Freedmen's Town
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
Deputy accused of crime involving bestiality
Local father killed while protecting his family
More Video