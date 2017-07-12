Man in wheelchair claims self-defense in E. Houston shooting

Police are looking into whether a man in a wheelchair used self-defense in an overnight shooting in east Houston.The shooting happened on Crystalwood Drive at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.Police said a man was found shot in the street. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.While officers investigated, a man in a wheelchair approached the scene and told them he was responsible for the shooting, claiming self-defense.Police were told both the victim and the man in the wheelchair were in a car when it happened.