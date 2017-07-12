SHOOTING

Man in wheelchair claims self-defense in E. Houston shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Man in wheelchair claims self-defense in east Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking into whether a man in a wheelchair used self-defense in an overnight shooting in east Houston.

The shooting happened on Crystalwood Drive at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a man was found shot in the street. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

While officers investigated, a man in a wheelchair approached the scene and told them he was responsible for the shooting, claiming self-defense.

Police were told both the victim and the man in the wheelchair were in a car when it happened.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsshootingself-defenseinvestigationhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOOTING
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
Shot clerk drives 5 miles for help in NE Harris Co.
Police vehicle riddled with bullets in Third Ward
911 calls released from gender reveal party shooting
More shooting
NEWS
Mitch McConnell announces Senate will delay start of August recess
Gymboree closing 350 stores after filing for bankruptcy
Takata adds new type of inflator to huge air bag recall
Sandra Bland's mom is moving to where her daughter died
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
More News
Top Stories
Man killed in boat crash on Lake Conroe
Another round of storms today
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
Gymboree closing 350 stores after filing for bankruptcy
Prosecutors: Parents taunted malnourished child before death
Takata adds new type of inflator to huge air bag recall
The past, present and future of Grand Texas Theme Park
Show More
Let's taco 'bout Torchy's new menu items
Family gets new look at suspect in death of teen
Honorary ESPY given to Pasadena Special Olympian
Sandra Bland's mom is moving to where her daughter died
Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor
More News
Top Video
Man killed in boat crash on Lake Conroe
5 top core moves to get in shape
Where to celebrate Pecan Pie Day!
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
More Video