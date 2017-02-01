NEWS

Man in Mercedes shot 6 times on MLK Boulevard in Houston

A man was injured in a violent shooting in southeast Houston

Investigators are trying to figure out why someone repeatedly shot a man in a sports car overnight in southeast Houston.

Just before 10:45pm, HPD got a call about a shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Pershing.

PHOTOS: Man in sports car shot on MLK Blvd.
Officers discovered the man inside a 2006 Mercedes just outside the Sheffield Grocery.

Detectives said the victim had been shot six times. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

It appears the man may have been trying to pull out of the grocery's parking lot at the time of the shooting.

RAW VIDEO: Police investigate violent shooting in SE Houston
Raw video shows police investigating a violent shooting on MLK Boulevard overnight



A bullet hole could be seen on the victim's Mercedes as officers tried to piece together what happened.

Our Eyewitness News crew saw police interviewing a woman at the scene, but it is not clear whether she was in the vehicle or a witness to the shooting.

There is no word yet on whether there are any suspects in the shooting.

