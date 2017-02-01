EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1731182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows police investigating a violent shooting on MLK Boulevard overnight

Investigators are trying to figure out why someone repeatedly shot a man in a sports car overnight in southeast Houston.Just before 10:45pm, HPD got a call about a shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Pershing.Officers discovered the man inside a 2006 Mercedes just outside the Sheffield Grocery.Detectives said the victim had been shot six times. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.It appears the man may have been trying to pull out of the grocery's parking lot at the time of the shooting.A bullet hole could be seen on the victim's Mercedes as officers tried to piece together what happened.Our Eyewitness News crew saw police interviewing a woman at the scene, but it is not clear whether she was in the vehicle or a witness to the shooting.There is no word yet on whether there are any suspects in the shooting.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.