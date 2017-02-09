NEWS

Man in center of HPD beating probe to face judge on murder charges

EMBED </>More News Videos

Holley was the center of a 2010 Houston police beating probe

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
He was just 15 when Chad Holley was at the center of a police beating that shocked the city.

Now years later, he is charged with murder and will be formally arraigned this morning.

Seven years have passed since the video emerged of officers beating Chad Holley after he ran from the scene of a burglary.

Since then, Holley has been in and out of police custody and now he's facing a murder charge.

Police say back in September, Trejo-Gonzalez was shot around 9:45pm at East Crosstimbers near Fulton.

At the time, police said it was a robbery gone bad. The victim was walking from the parking lot of his apartment when he was attacked.

It's just the latest trouble Holley has seen.

Back in 2010, he was found guilty of stealing cash, jewelry and a keyboard from a Houston townhouse.

In 2012, Holley was charged with burglarizing a home. And in 2016, Holley was arrested and charged with theft.

Holley will now be charged with murder, and his arraignment is set for 9 this morning.
Related Topics:
newsmurderhomicidetrialHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deputies: 9 detained after stealing $12,000 in iPhones
Major Winter Storm Bears Down on Eastern United States
Fiery crash kills one as bystander saves man on Hwy 90
Spicer on Citing Unknown Atlanta Attack: I Meant Orlando
More News
Top Stories
Fiery crash kills one as bystander saves man on Hwy 90
Sports agent among 178 arrested in trafficking sting
Squirrel vs. crow in battle over pizza slice
El Campo ISD tests students after Tuberculosis scare
Deputies: 9 detained after stealing $12,000 in iPhones
Mom: Business 'saved the day' to help her son with autism
Man accused of killing family dog with a machete
Show More
Three arrested in undercover bust aimed at child predators
Senate confirms Sessions for attorney general
Masked suspect arrested after Magnolia school vandalism
Charles Oakley arrested, charged with assault after MSG altercation
Deputies search for missing man with Down syndrome
More News
Top Video
Fiery crash kills one as bystander saves man on Hwy 90
El Campo ISD tests students after Tuberculosis scare
Much cooler today
Mom: Business 'saved the day' to help her son with autism
More Video