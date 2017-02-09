He was just 15 when Chad Holley was at the center of a police beating that shocked the city.Now years later, he is charged with murder and will be formally arraigned this morning.Seven years have passed since the video emerged of officers beating Chad Holley after he ran from the scene of a burglary.Since then, Holley has been in and out of police custody and now he's facing a murder charge.Police say back in September, Trejo-Gonzalez was shot around 9:45pm at East Crosstimbers near Fulton.At the time, police said it was a robbery gone bad. The victim was walking from the parking lot of his apartment when he was attacked.It's just the latest trouble Holley has seen.Back in 2010, he was found guilty of stealing cash, jewelry and a keyboard from a Houston townhouse.In 2012, Holley was charged with burglarizing a home. And in 2016, Holley was arrested and charged with theft.Holley will now be charged with murder, and his arraignment is set for 9 this morning.