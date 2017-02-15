A man is in custody after a homemade pipe bomb was allegedly found at a home in Shepherd.San Jacinto Sheriff's deputies said they were called to a home on East Post Oak around 8pm last night.When they arrived at the residence, they found an explosive device and called for a bomb squad.The bomb squad was able to detonate the object.All we know at this time is that a man was taken into custody at the residence.It was not immediately clear who called deputies to the home.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.