Deputies: Man in custody as pipe bomb found at Shepherd home

SHEPHERD, TX (KTRK) --
A man is in custody after a homemade pipe bomb was allegedly found at a home in Shepherd.

San Jacinto Sheriff's deputies said they were called to a home on East Post Oak around 8pm last night.

When they arrived at the residence, they found an explosive device and called for a bomb squad.

The bomb squad was able to detonate the object.

All we know at this time is that a man was taken into custody at the residence.

It was not immediately clear who called deputies to the home.

