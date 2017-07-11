Man in custody after SWAT standoff near Missouri City

We hope to learn new details about a standoff involving a barricaded man in southwest Houston.The man is in police custody after a two-hour standoff.Houston police said the man had barricaded himself inside a home on Morning Quail Court at Lexington Boulevard, near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road.There were reports an elderly person was also inside the home with the barricaded man. That person's condition and whereabouts were not immediately known.Still very few details about how the standoff unfolded, but again, police have the suspect in custody.