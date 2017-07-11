NEWS

Man in custody after SWAT standoff near Missouri City

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in southwest Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We hope to learn new details about a standoff involving a barricaded man in southwest Houston.

The man is in police custody after a two-hour standoff.

Houston police said the man had barricaded himself inside a home on Morning Quail Court at Lexington Boulevard, near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road.

There were reports an elderly person was also inside the home with the barricaded man. That person's condition and whereabouts were not immediately known.

Still very few details about how the standoff unfolded, but again, police have the suspect in custody.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsswatstandoffHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
Family gets new look at suspect in death of teen
Thieves snatch woman's purse in middle of road
Tracking the events described in Trump Jr.'s email chain
More News
Top Stories
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
Family gets new look at suspect in death of teen
Another round of storms Wednesday
Honorary ESPY given to Pasadena Special Olympian
Mom of Sandra Bland talks move to Waller County
Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor
Astros' George Springer opens up about life off the field
Show More
Few clues after third razor blade incident in Huntsville
Records: Public works director made payments to trustee
"I love my son": Mom accused of dunking child under water
Father and son share special moment at MLB All-Star Game
County judge triggers burglary alarm inside courthouse
More News
Top Video
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
Honorary ESPY given to Pasadena Special Olympian
Family gets new look at suspect in death of teen
'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' turns 35
More Video