NEWS

Man wrestles deer to ground after it wanders into Minnesota Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

A man tackled a deer that wandered into a Minnesota Walmart. (KTRK)

WADENA, Minnesota --
When you go shopping at Walmart, you don't expect to see a wandering deer.

A confused white-tailed deer that wandered into a Walmart store in Minnesota ran into a startled customer who tackled the animal to the ground.

Shoppers at the store in Wadena, 150 miles northwest of Minneapolis, speculated that the young animal was searching for a snack Tuesday when it entered the store through the garden center doors.

Tom Grasswick, who happens to live in Deer Creek, told WDAY-TV that he felt like someone had slugged him when the deer slammed into him. Grasswick says his first instinct was to tackle the animal, bringing it down on a pallet of dog food.

Grasswick covered the deer's eyes to calm it down, and he and others took the animal outside and set it free.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsanimal newsdeerwalmartMinnesota
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Inmate, once freed by mistake, now freed on purpose
Saudi Arabia's human rights record scrutinized ahead of Trump visit
President Trump to embark on first foreign trip as president
ANALYSIS: Trump launches bold foreign trip, with pitfalls aplenty
Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks head Julian Assange
More News
Top Stories
3rd sex assault reported at complex in The Woodlands
I-10 reopened after two wrong-way driving incidents
Reggae Hut transports your taste buds to the island
Heavy storms start over the weekend
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
Boy faces charges for having sex with 12-year-old girl
Summer jobs offered to students
Show More
Police: George Ranch HS student made terroristic threat
114 FREE things for your week ahead!
Splendora student passes out prescription drugs at school
Can hackers watch your home security cameras?
WATCH: Police use Taser to subdue naked man in Stafford
More News
Top Video
3rd sex assault reported at complex in The Woodlands
Perry's Steakhouse offering 79 cent pork chop lunch
I-10 reopened after two wrong-way driving incidents
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
More Video