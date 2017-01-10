Man gets 48-year sentence in hit and run that killed minister and wife

HOUSTON (KTRK) --The suspect in the fatal hit and run deaths of a Baptist minister and his wife has been sentenced to 48 years in prison. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will search 12 years for four counts.
Alexis De Larosa Sosa, 21, surrendered himself at the Harris County Sheriff's Office in April.
Son reacts after his parents' alleged killer in racing crash turns himself in "Justice must be served" #abc13 pic.twitter.com/oriZYWy5FT— Elissa Rivas (@ElissaRivasTV) April 15, 2016
His surrender comes after the street racing accident in northwest Houston on April 12 around 9:15pm on Bammel North Houston and the West Sam Houston Beltway feeder. Deputies said a speeding truck ran a red light and then ran into Jesse Sr. and Maria Sabillon's car.
Authorities said at the time that De Larosa Sosa was driving that vehicle.
Loved ones of the couple say they had just visited a relative's newborn baby and were headed back home, when they were struck by the speeding truck.
Eyewitness News spoke to their youngest son, Allan Sabillon, soon after the arrest, and although he wants justice, he says his faith also encourages him to forgive.
"We believe Jesus forgives us all. My father believed that and he preached that and we carry on his legacy, he would want that," Sabillon said.
Jesse Sr. And Maria Sabillon had been married for more than 30 years. Their son says he was a pastor at the Cloverleaf-area church and also known for his fine carpentry skills.