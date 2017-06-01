Man freed after shooting over post office parking spot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2059993" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 1 person shot at post office in southeast Houston.

Police questioned a man overnight about a shooting over a parking spot at a southeast Houston post office.As of this morning, the man is no longer in police custody and no charged have been filed.This case may end up in the hands of a grand jury.Last night we saw that shooter in handcuffs and being put in the back of a Houston police vehicle.His name has not be released to us.Police said the man and the shooting victim were arguing over a handicapped parking spot.There is only two such spots at the Broadway Station post office.Things escalated between the two men, and the shooter took out a gun and shot the victim.The victim was transported to the hospital. He went into surgery and is expected to be okay."He advised that he used the handgun to defend himself," Lt. Larry Crowson said. "Right now were waiting for homicide investigators to go out on the scene and conduct further investigation. We're also coordinate with the postal inspection service since it took place on the postal property."The name of the shooter and victim have not been released to the media.Again no charges have been filed.