Police are searching for a female suspect involved in a shooting death of a man in northwest Houston.Police said a woman approached a police officer at the Valero on the corner of Pinemont and Shepherd just after 10:30 p.m. They told police there was as shooting across the street and that a driver was shot.Officers found the body of a man inside a vehicle.Investigators said the vehicle was spotted in front of the Candlelight Manor Apartments earlier in the evening.According to police, the driver and two female passengers were talking with another woman who was standing outside the vehicle in the street. She then fired several shots into the car.Police said the driver sped off, turned right on Shepherd going south in the northbound lane when the vehicle eventually stopped.The female passengers were not hurt and were taken to the police department for questioning.It's unclear what initiated the shooting. At this time, we do not have a description of the suspect.Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on air and online.