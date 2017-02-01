ROLLOVER CRASH

Man ejected in deadly rollover crash on Westheimer Pkwy

Police still do not know who was driving a car that rolled over several times in west Houston

HOUSTON --
A man has died after he was ejected from a car that rolled several times in west Houston.

A woman, meantime, was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive her injuries.

Just before midnight, officers found the vehicle tipped over in a grassy embankment right off Westheimer Parkway at S. Barker Cypress, near the West Oaks Mall.

Houston police says a man was found dead at the scene, but wasn't sure whether he was the driver or a passenger.

The woman who was in the car was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said it appears the car rolled several times before stopping just off the shoulder of the roadway.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

