Man ejected in deadly rollover crash on Westheimer Pkwy

HOUSTON --A man has died after he was ejected from a car that rolled several times in west Houston.
A woman, meantime, was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive her injuries.
Just before midnight, officers found the vehicle tipped over in a grassy embankment right off Westheimer Parkway at S. Barker Cypress, near the West Oaks Mall.
Houston police says a man was found dead at the scene, but wasn't sure whether he was the driver or a passenger.
The woman who was in the car was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators said it appears the car rolled several times before stopping just off the shoulder of the roadway.
The cause of the accident is not yet known.
