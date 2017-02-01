Man ejected in deadly rollover crash on Westheimer Pkwy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1731162" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows the scene where a car flipped several times overnight on Westheimer Parkway

A man has died after he was ejected from a car that rolled several times in west Houston.A woman, meantime, was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive her injuries.Just before midnight, officers found the vehicle tipped over in a grassy embankment right off Westheimer Parkway at S. Barker Cypress, near the West Oaks Mall.Houston police says a man was found dead at the scene, but wasn't sure whether he was the driver or a passenger.The woman who was in the car was transported with non-life threatening injuries.Investigators said it appears the car rolled several times before stopping just off the shoulder of the roadway.The cause of the accident is not yet known.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.