NEWS

Man dead after trying to save nephew who fell overboard in Lake Michigan

EMBED </>More Videos

James Hammond, 31 (WLS)

By and Liz Nagy
CHICAGO, Illinois --
A 31-year-old man died after he jumped into Lake Michigan Monday afternoon to try to save his 11-year-old nephew who had fallen from a boat, the Chicago Fire Department and family confirm.

Emergency crews responded around 1 p.m. to the area near 63rd Street Beach on the city's south side, police said.

The man, identified as James Hammond, and three children -- his niece, nephew and a young family friend -- were in a boat when the 11-year-old boy fell into the water, fire officials said. Hammond jumped into the lake to help the child, but went under.

The child, who was wearing a life jacket, was rescued by Chicago Park District lifeguards who rowed out to help, police said. Two children in the boat got the attention of the lifeguards. They were all wearing life vests and not hurt.

"Lifeguards on the beach heard the commotion and were able to quickly row out there in a lifeguard rowboat and assist the 11-year-old who was in the water," said Ron Dorneker, deputy district chief for the fire department.

A helicopter dive team pulled Hammond out of the water.

Hammond was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in "extremely critical" condition where he died, officials said. The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Hammond owned the small powerboat, family said.

63rd Street Beach, also known as Hayes Beach, was closed Monday afternoon following the incident.

James Hammond, 31

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newswater searchwater rescueu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man gets card from family of driver that injured him
Video shows naked man's arrest on METRO train
Texas City official reportedly high before fatal crash
Injured bald eagle rescued in Washington, D.C.
More News
Top Stories
Video shows naked man's arrest on METRO train
Man gets card from family of driver that injured him
Texas City official reportedly high before fatal crash
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
HPD: 1 person dead after shooting near Meyerland
Couple outraged over nearly $900 Uber bill
Red hot temps headed your way for July 4th
Show More
Truck hits bridge, shuts down EB lanes on Katy Fwy
Missing Katy-area teen with medical needs found safe
Officials investigating fatal accident on FM 528 in Alvin
Police: Taxi strikes pedestrians near Boston airport
Baker Hughes and GE merge to form new company
More News
Top Video
Officials investigating fatal accident on FM 528 in Alvin
HPD: 1 person dead after shooting near Meyerland
Truck hits bridge, shuts down EB lanes on Katy Fwy
Restaurant designing real pizza bikini for $10k
More Video