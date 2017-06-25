NEWS

Man dies after shooting in 24 Hour Fitness parking lot in northwest Harris County

Police searching for leads in shooting death of man in northwest Harris Co.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County detectives are investigating a homicide at FM 1960 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Investigators said a man was shot in the parking lot of 24 Hour Fitness before 3:45 Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim's friend then drove him across to the street to the Exxon gas station.

The man died at the gas station.

Detectives have interviewed the friend and are talking to other witnesses. They are also getting surveillance video in hopes that it helps in this case.
