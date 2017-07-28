U.S. & WORLD

Man critically injured when package explodes in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Shannon Sohn has more from NewsCopter 7 on the exploding package in Queens.

NEW YORK --
A man was critically injured when a package exploded in Queens Friday.

The incident happened in front of a private house on 222nd Street in Springfield Gardens.

Police say the package was sitting on the front stoop for a number of days.

The landlord, a 73-year-old, picked up the package, and it exploded.

The package appeared to be a cylinder, similar in shape and size to a Quaker Oats container.

Police say there was no evidence of shrapnel, just black powder.

The NYPD, FDNY and EMS are on the scene.



The victim is said to have suffered second and third-degree burns over 80 percent of his body and is currently in critical condition at Nassau University Medical Center.

The U.S. Postal Service released a statement:

"This matter is currently under investigation with law enforcement and we cannot provide further comment at this time."

The victim owns the home but does not live there. It is currently rented out by two families.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics:
newsexplosionfireu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Trump ready to sign Russia sanctions bill, Moscow retaliates
Judge refuses lower bail for teen who live streamed crash
Navy medic surprises NICU nurses who cared for him as infant
Why Princess Diana was rarely in family photos
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Charges dropped against student in viral video with cop
Harris Co. cracks down on unlicensed bars after hours
Priebus out as chief of staff, Trump names Kelly as replacement
Judge refuses lower bail for teen who live streamed crash
More News
Top Stories
Charges dropped against student in viral video with cop
Trump ready to sign Russia sanctions bill, Moscow retaliates
City official tangled in bribery case dismissed
Body camera footage released in shooting of dog
Woman reported missing in Sam Houston National Forest
4 local Frenchy's Chicken locations closing
Harris Co. cracks down on unlicensed bars after hours
Judge refuses lower bail for teen who live streamed crash
Show More
Reince Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff
Pregnant woman rushed to hospital after crash
Astros' George Springer placed on the 10-day DL
Road construction threatening Kemah businesses
Fumes force Austin police to pull Ford Explorers off patrol
More News
Top Video
Charges dropped against student in viral video with cop
Harris Co. cracks down on unlicensed bars after hours
Trump ready to sign Russia sanctions bill, Moscow retaliates
Pregnant woman rushed to hospital after crash
More Video