'My best friend just died,' resident says after shooting in Cypress

Courtney Fischer has new details about a violent shooting that killed a homeowner near Cypress overnight.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
One man is dead and another was hurt after both of them were shot in a northwest Harris County home Thursday night, just south of Cypress.

The mystery deepened after deputies dropped off a man in handcuffs after 5:30 a.m. He was covered in blood, and had very few words for Eyewitness News when we asked him what happened.

"I don't want to talk," he said. "My best friend just died."

The man was wearing dark green scrubs, and had blood on his face.

Here is what we know so far about the shooting on Bexhill, just south of Cypress.



There are still many questions about what happened here on Bexhill, where Harris County Sheriff's deputies were first called around 11 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Investigators tell ABC13 the men were shot through the front door while another person was home at the time.

"There was another individual here. We're making contact with that individual right now," said Sgt. Eric Clegg with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A deadly shooting is under investigation just south of Cypress. Courtney Fischer reports.


The homeowner was killed. His friend, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries and then released.

Investigators have not released a possible suspect description or motive.

