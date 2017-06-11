Houston police said someone has been charged in a Saturday night house fire that left one man injured.Sources say two young women got into an argument over money at a home on Leedale in northeast Houston. Sources say then one of women threw her cigarette down on the ground.The women continued to fight and then the house caught fire.Houston firefighters said one person was trapped inside of the home.According to family members, the man trapped is confined to a wheelchair and was not able to get out on his own.He was taken to the hospital.Loved ones have identified the fire victim as DeMarcus Chapple. They tell us he's improved since he first went to the hospital."We're asking just keep praying for him and keep praying for him," said LeBaron Bush, the victim's cousin.Bush said Chapple was asleep when the fire happened and he had no warning. He uses a wheelchair and without a warning Chapple was not able to get out."If he was up, he would have told everyone come get me, somebody," said Bush.HPD said one person been charged. No word on what the charge is.