NEWS

Police: Man confined to wheelchair injured in house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

According to family members, a man confined to a wheelchair was trapped in the house and was not able to get out on his own.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police said someone has been charged in a Saturday night house fire that left one man injured.

Sources say two young women got into an argument over money at a home on Leedale in northeast Houston. Sources say then one of women threw her cigarette down on the ground.

The women continued to fight and then the house caught fire.

Houston firefighters said one person was trapped inside of the home.

According to family members, the man trapped is confined to a wheelchair and was not able to get out on his own.

He was taken to the hospital.

Loved ones have identified the fire victim as DeMarcus Chapple. They tell us he's improved since he first went to the hospital.

"We're asking just keep praying for him and keep praying for him," said LeBaron Bush, the victim's cousin.

Bush said Chapple was asleep when the fire happened and he had no warning. He uses a wheelchair and without a warning Chapple was not able to get out.

"If he was up, he would have told everyone come get me, somebody," said Bush.

HPD said one person been charged. No word on what the charge is.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshouse firefire rescueHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Family, friends remember coach killed in wrong-way crash
Play sponsors pulling out after Trump look-alike killing scene
Jimmy Carter shakes hands with everyone on his flight
3 UK citizens' terror talk causes flight to be grounded
More News
Top Stories
Family, friends remember coach killed in wrong-way crash
Altercation inside Montrose Burger King caught on camera
Pittsburgh Penguins win second straight Stanley Cup
Play sponsors pulling out after Trump look-alike killing scene
Sam Houston statue removal rumors spark protest
Video shows rescue of rape victim chained in container
Monkeys escape from enclosure at zoo
Show More
Jennifer Lawrence OK after engines fail on private plane
Jimmy Carter shakes hands with everyone on his flight
Will he or won't he? Cosby could take stand at sex trial
Nick Gordon in court on domestic battery charge
PHOTOS: Fiers leads Astros over Angels 3-1
More News
Top Video
Play sponsors pulling out after Trump look-alike killing scene
Video shows rescue of rape victim chained in container
Will he or won't he? Cosby could take stand at sex trial
Altercation inside Montrose Burger King caught on camera
More Video