Husband charged with murder after wife found stabbed to death inside west Harris County home
Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in Katy. (KTRK)

KATY, TX (KTRK) --
The husband of a woman found stabbed to death inside a home in west Harris County has been charged with murder.

Investigators said they were called to a home on the 22400 block of Coriander Drive around 9pm Thursday.

A family disturbance between a husband and a wife ended with the discovery of the woman's body inside the home. Detectives said the woman was stabbed to death.

Deputies said the victim's husband, 52-year-old Rene Jaime, told them that he and his wife got into an argument while their two teenage sons were in the room.

Jaime was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.
