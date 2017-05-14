Man charged with murder in road rage shooting in Magnolia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1991427" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies are trying to figure out what happened in a road rage shooting that left one man dead.

Authorities have charged a suspect with murder in connection to Saturday night's road rage shooting.According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Christopher Delacruz and Jose Augusto Lozada were involved in an argument at the intersection of Aberdeen Drive and Highland Boulevard.Delacruz followed Lozada, 56, to his residence in the 29400 block of Aberdeen Drive, deputies said.When authorities arrived just before 10 p.m., they found Lozada with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.Delacruz was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County jail on murder charges.