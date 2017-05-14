NEWS

Man charged with murder in road rage shooting in Magnolia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with murder in connection to road rage shooting. (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have charged a suspect with murder in connection to Saturday night's road rage shooting.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Christopher Delacruz and Jose Augusto Lozada were involved in an argument at the intersection of Aberdeen Drive and Highland Boulevard.

Delacruz followed Lozada, 56, to his residence in the 29400 block of Aberdeen Drive, deputies said.

RELATED: Argument leads to fatal road rage shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Deputies are trying to figure out what happened in a road rage shooting that left one man dead.



When authorities arrived just before 10 p.m., they found Lozada with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Delacruz was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County jail on murder charges.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmurderMontgomery CountyMagnolia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mom hit son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
Former DNI Clapper says Russia likely sees Comey's firing as 'another victory'
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
Warner would 'love' Comey to testify in open hearing
More News
Top Stories
Happy Mother's Day: ABC13 celebrates moms
Houston rapper Travis Scott arrested after performance
Mom hit son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
Houston takes the cake for diversity in US
North Korea carries out new ballistic missile test
Texans take over Minute Maid for JJ Watt Charity Classic
Family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
Show More
Best brunch spots to treat mom
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
EXCLUSIVE: Officers recount attempt to rescue family in fire
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
Deadly road rage shooting near Magnolia
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Officers recount attempt to rescue family in fire
Houston to get first LGBT-oriented retirement center
Need last-minute flowers? Fannin Flowers open overnight
TIME MACHINE: Life after dark in Houston in May 1980
More Video