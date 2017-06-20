HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston man is accused of pleasuring himself at Discovery Green on Father's Day.
Raymond Wescott, 45, has been charged with public lewdness. He is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
Magda Camacho said Wescott was staring at her 8-year-old niece while touching himself.
"I immediately knew that something was not right," Camacho said. "I knew he was looking at her in a very inappropriate way and I just wanted to walk up to him and slap him."
While her husband took a picture of the man, she called a security guard, who then called 911.
"I was very angry," Camacho said. "I literally felt my heart beating so fast."
Wescott has a lengthy criminal history.
"I think we have to keep an eye on our children," Camacho said. "It's not a safe world."
Discovery Green has released the following statement:
"Discovery Green staff was notified to an incident on Sunday to which we immediately alerted authorities and the individual was arrested. We are very grateful to the parents and for their vigilance in keeping a keen eye on their children and surroundings. In order to provide a fun, safe environment, Discovery Green staff monitors all areas of the park, especially high traffic areas and we encourage park visitors not to hesitate and alert staff if they see anything that appears out of the ordinary or concerning."
