A Houston man is accused of pleasuring himself at Discovery Green on Father's Day.Raymond Wescott, 45, has been charged with public lewdness. He is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.Magda Camacho said Wescott was staring at her 8-year-old niece while touching himself."I immediately knew that something was not right," Camacho said. "I knew he was looking at her in a very inappropriate way and I just wanted to walk up to him and slap him."While her husband took a picture of the man, she called a security guard, who then called 911."I was very angry," Camacho said. "I literally felt my heart beating so fast."Wescott has a lengthy criminal history."I think we have to keep an eye on our children," Camacho said. "It's not a safe world."Discovery Green has released the following statement: