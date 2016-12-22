NEWS

'He's a monster:' Woman speaks about man charged with murdering best friend
EMBED </>More News Videos

The best friend of a murdered woman spoke to Marla Carter about the victim's ex-boyfriend who is now charged with capital murder. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The best friend of a murdered woman spoke to ABC13's Marla Carter about the victim's ex-boyfriend who is now charged with capital murder.

Investigators say Jarvis Hickerson,32, killed his girlfriend and hid her body in a different county.

Amalia Alexander was reported missing in September after family members said she didn't show up for work the morning of Sept. 20. Skeletal remains were found on Nov. 30 in Montgomery County and forensic scientists confirmed the remains were of Alexander.

Alexander's best friend, Jamila Byrd, said she's grateful that Hickerson is behind bars, but she's devastated by the loss of her childhood friend. She said Alexander was full of life and considered her a sister.

"What we would without her? It's going to be so hard without. I just don't know. We just have to take it one step at a time," Byrd said. "She was so vibrant. She was so loving."

The two friends are from Milwaukee and moved to Houston together several years ago. That's where Alexander met Hickerson.

"She moved down here to start a new life and to start fresh. Then she met this gentleman," Byrd said.

After that, Byrd said Hickerson beat Alexander. According to court records, he violated a restraining order saying he wasn't allowed to be near Alexander. He was also charged with assaulting her.

"He's a monster," Byrd said.

Byrd said he wouldn't stay away.

"What brings us a little bit of peace is we found her, but it has just begun. We have a long journey and we have to make sure he is punished for what he has done to her," Byrd said.

Hickerson did not appear in court today. He is expected back in court on Jan. 6.

Loved ones want to send Alexander hope to Milwaukee for a proper burial and have started a GoFundMe to raise the funds.
Related Topics:
newsmissing womanmurderHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tips to take your gift wrapping to another level
Woman says she was arrested during MS episode, mistaken for DWI
3 firefighters among 18 hurt in NYC high-rise building fire
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
At least one injured in car accident in SW Houston
More News
Top Stories
Helicopter makes emergency landing along Highway 99
Female chase suspect in custody in SW Houston
Son accused of killing mom leaves note in funeral program
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
At least one injured in car accident in SW Houston
UH hires 3 to new football coaching staff
Show More
Jetblue passenger removed after harassing Ivanka Trump
1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on public bus
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
YouTuber known for pranks removed from flight
Racist rant in Kentucky JC Penney goes viral
More News
Top Video
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
Female chase suspect in custody in SW Houston
Helicopter makes emergency landing along Highway 99
Therapy dogs cuddle, snuggle holiday travel stress away
More Video