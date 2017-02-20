Man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler

A 26-year-old man was charged Saturday in a shooting that killed two people, including a toddler, in the North Lawndale neighborhood this week.Devon Swan faces murder charges in the shooting of 2-year-old Lavontay White and 26-year-old Lazaric Collins in the 2300-block of South Kenneth Avenue on Tuesday. A pregnant 21-year-old woman was also wounded in the shooting.Police said they believe Collins was the intended target of the shooting, which stemmed from a dispute between Collins and a group of individuals. Chicago Police Commander Brendan Deenihan said police are searching for more suspects.Swan has a prior criminal history and has been arrested nine times previously for armed robbery, illegal gun charges and narcotics possession, police said. The I-Team reports that Swan was paroled from the Illinois Sheridan Correctional Center in LaSalle County less than a year ago, on April 8, 2016.Moments before the shooting, the woman, who was three months pregnant, was driving and using Facebook Live to stream the group as they were singing and driving, capturing images of the toddler sitting in the backseat.While she was streaming, a blue Chevrolet Spark pulled alongside their vehicle with Swan and three others. Two of the individuals began firing at the victims' vehicle, prosecutors said.The woman fled from the shooting. Collins was shot five times in the abdomen, back and legs. Lavonte was shot in the back of his head and the bullet exited through his cheek, prosecutors said.Prosecutors said the Chevrolet Spark belongs to Swan's girlfriend, who he dropped off to work one hour before the shooting. Swan allegedly told multiple people that he was involved in the shooting and that it was retaliation for the shooting of his friend, prosecutors said.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson credited community members and Saint Sabina Pastor Fr. Michael Pfleger for coming forward with information leading to the arrest of Swan.On Friday, community leaders offered a $10,500 reward for information leading to a suspect in the shooting.Lavontay was one of three children who died this week after being shot in Chicago.Antwan Jones was charged with the murder of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes