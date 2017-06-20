A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-month-old boy in southwest Houston.Jared Balogun is accused of fatally shooting Messiah Marshall on June 16 at the Nob Hill Apartments.The baby boy's father told police he was outside with Messiah in his arms when three men approached him shooting.Balogun is charged with capital murder.Houston police will hold a press conference with the latest information at 5 p.m. ABC13 will carry the update live on the ABC13 news app.