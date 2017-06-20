NEWS

Man charged in shooting death of 10-month-old boy in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-month-old boy in southwest Houston.

Jared Balogun is accused of fatally shooting Messiah Marshall on June 16 at the Nob Hill Apartments.

The baby boy's father told police he was outside with Messiah in his arms when three men approached him shooting.

Balogun is charged with capital murder.

Houston police will hold a press conference with the latest information at 5 p.m. ABC13 will carry the update live on the ABC13 news app.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newschild killedshootingarrestmurderHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At least 10 injured on flight to IAH due to turbulence
Paul Ryan foe touts blue-collar upbringing in campaign ad
Amid sweltering heat, dozens of flights canceled in Phoenix
Suspect shot after explosion at Brussels train station
More News
Top Stories
Tropical storm warning issued for Houston area
At least 10 injured on flight to IAH due to turbulence
Suspect shot after explosion at Brussels train station
Interactive map forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
Injuries reported after METRO bus accident
Carnival changes itinerary due to Tropical Storm Cindy
Flood insurance 101: What you need to know
Show More
Van carrying zoo animals overturns near Hockley
The history of naming hurricanes
Teary-eyed mother accused of killing daughter denied bail
Prodigy, half of rap duo Mobb Deep, dead at 42
Where is Andrea Yates now? Peek inside her secluded life
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
At least 12 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
More Photos