A suspect accused of striking a Sheriff's Deputy working DUI enforcement is facing DWI charges.Sixty-two-year-old Thomas Wright will appear in court tomorrow morning.He's accused of striking Deputy T. Downlearn at FM 2100 and Highway 90 late Saturday night.Sheriff's deputies say Wright smashed into Downlearn's marked patrol car, striking it hard enough to hit him as he stood on the other side of his unit. The deputy was flown to the hospital in critical condition but is doing better and has been upgraded to good condition.