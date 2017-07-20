NEWS

Man caught on video shooting tires out of AT&T truck in front of home

EMBED </>More Videos

Angry man shoots work truck tires after they parked in front of a home

HIALEAH, Florida (KTRK) --
A Florida man was caught on video shooting out the tires of an AT&T truck after workers parked in front of his home.

Police said workers were hanging lines on utility poles Wednesday morning when 64-year-old Jorge Jove got upset and told them to move away from his home.

Police said the workers told Jove that they would move as soon as possible, but they would need to finish their work first. The truck was parked on a public street.

Police then said Jove went inside his home and grabbed a gun. Cellphone video shows a man, believed to be Jove, shooting out the tires of one of the trucks.

Police said it's unclear if he was trying to shoot the workers.

"He flattened their tires, he shot into the bodies of the trucks, he shot out one of the radiators of the truck. He seemed to be a quiet man, and something made him snap today," Sgt. Carl Zogby told WPLG.

Zogby said the workers had a legal right to park on the street.

Jove was arrested and charges are pending.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newscrimeu.s. & worldcaught on cameraFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Slain teen's mom appears in court after robbery arrest
Before Simpson's parole hearing, Ron Goldman's family says they may never see justice
Caught on camera: Goat vandalizes business
Alleged shooter detained following woman's death
More News
Top Stories
Slain teen's mom appears in court after robbery arrest
Alleged shooter detained following woman's death
TxDOT goes high-tech to prevent truck crashes
More heat to close out the week and fewer storms
Man dies while trapped by fire at NE Houston home
Caught on camera: Goat vandalizes business
'I didn't kill him': Man freed in boy's death shares message
AP: OJ Simpson has good chance at getting parole
Show More
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Machete pulled in NYC confrontation
Chase suspect crashes into N. Harris Co. mobile home
2 dead, 3 injured when gunfire erupts after fight
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
More News
Top Video
More heat to close out the week and fewer storms
Chase suspect crashes into N. Harris Co. mobile home
AP: OJ Simpson has good chance at getting parole
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Machete pulled in NYC confrontation
More Video