Man caught, cited for "Fruity Pebbles Marijuana" bar

A North Carolina man is in trouble with the law after he was caught with a "Fruity Pebbles marijuana" bar. (KTRK)

WELDON, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man is in trouble with the law after he was caught with a "Fruity Pebbles Marijuana" bar.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office says there is nothing kid-friendly about the bar because it's made with "cannabutter."

Cannabutter is the THC extracted from a marijuana plant which is later infused with butter.

Agents of the City County Drug Task Force and deputies from the Halifax County Sheriff's Office found the bar inside of 31-year-old Derrick Jermaine Priest's luggage during a traffic stop on Interstate 95.

The bar was wrapped in wax paper, then wrapped in plastic and sealed with a piece of tape.

After further search of the vehicle, authorities found marijuana, a mason jar with marijuana residue, rolling papers, a marijuana grinder and an additional smaller piece of the marijuana cereal bar.

Priest was cited with a North Carolina Uniform Citation for possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

A court date for Priest has been set for July.

