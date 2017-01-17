  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREET CAM: Storms bring slick roads to morning commute
NEWS

Man breaks into house while teens home alone, police say
EMBED </>More News Videos

A man broke into a Pasadena house while two teenagers were home alone, according to authorities.

PASADENA, CA (KTRK) --
A man smashed his way into a house while two teenagers were home alone, according to officials.

Police in California said the incident happened in Pasadena at about 4 pm on Saturday.

Elvia Martinez said she and her husband were walking home from a dentist appointment when they received a frantic call from their 14-year-old son who was home alone with his 17-year-old sister.

"He said, 'Mom there's a man inside the house.' So I started running," Martinez recalled. "I thought something was going to happen to my kids at that moment."

Martinez's daughter, who asked to not be identified, said the intruder knocked on the front door just moments before smashing his way into her parent's room.

The teen said she was in restroom when she heard the window shatter and her brother began yelling for her to hide.

"That was when he yelled at me to stay in the restroom," she explained. "So I locked myself in there and then he ran out."

The victim said after hearing the man rummaging through the bedrooms, he started looking for witnesses inside the home.
"He checked the knob and it was locked so he broke down the door," the victim recalled. "All he told me was, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry I didn't know it was you in here.'"

Martinez's husband got to the house just in time and was able to chase the suspect out of the home.

SEE ALSO: Homeowner stops burglary at his home from 7,000 miles away

EMBED </>More News Videos

Joe Torres has the details.



The family said not only did they know the intruder, but he was their neighbor who lives just feet away from them in an apartment building.

"He's the next door neighbor," Martinez said. "I don't know if he was on any kind of drugs or what."

The suspect, identified by police as 36-year-old Carlos Casares, was arrested and booked for suspicion of residential robbery and burglary.

Casares' bail was set at $20,000.
Related Topics:
newsbreak-inburglarycrimeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe
Employee fires AR-15 at gun range burglary suspects
Heavy Hitters Fund Trump's Grand Production
Trump to Enter Office as Most Unpopular President for at Least 40 Years, Poll Finds
More News
Top Stories
Atmosphere 'favorable' for more tornadoes Tuesday morning
Employee fires AR-15 at gun range burglary suspects
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
Vicious hammer attack caught on video
18-wheeler accident shuts down part of Katy Fwy.
Teen girl shot along with three others at MLK celebration
Spring native relives deadly Mexican nightclub shooting
Show More
Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks
Man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
Last man to walk on the moon has died
NWS: Small tornado caused damage in NW Harris Co.
Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe
More News
Top Video
Miniature horse loves playing with his green ball
Atmosphere 'favorable' for more tornadoes Tuesday morning
Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks
Teen girl shot along with three others at MLK celebration
More Video