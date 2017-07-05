BUGS

Man battling wasps accidentally burns down garage

Firefighters warned homeowners to exercise caution when using bug bombs.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KTRK) --
He was just trying to get rid of the wasps.

Authorities said a Michigan man had fireworks in his garage when it caught fire, but that wasn't what started the blaze.

The homeowner was using a bug bomb to try to get rid of some wasps when there was an electric spark, leading to a fire which engulfed the garage.

The fireworks ended up catching on fire, too. Popping sounds could be heard as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Officials said when you use bug bombs, always unplug all your electric appliances, or something like this could happen.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Bees swarming vacant house cause problems for neighbors
A massive bee swarm is causing a headache for neighbors in northwest Houston.

Swarm of wasps turn bedroom into a giant nest

More than 5,000 wasps took over a bedroom and ate through the bedding, mattress and pillows in the United Kingdom.

Dementor wasps now exist thanks to German museum patrons

Ampulex dementor n. sp., female, holotype, in oblique lateral view. Pin digitally removed from image.

