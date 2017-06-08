NEWS

Man attacked by shark while spearfishing in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Warning: this video contains graphic elements. (Parker Simpson via Storyful)

A man was attacked by a shark in Key West, Florida.

Parker Simpson was spearfishing near Middle Sambo Reef when an 8-foot reef shark attacked him. Simpson said the shark "came out of nowhere" and first thought that the animal was trying to get a black grouper fish he had caught. But the shark charged at Simpson and his friend, taking a bite out of his fins and then his leg.

Simpson told Storyful he lost more than two pints of blood. He later said he spent four hours at a hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssharksshark attacku.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
Possible human remains found in NW Harris County
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
Grocery store employee kills 3 coworkers, himself, police say
UK voters head to the polls amid tightened security
More News
Top Stories
Family believes body found near Eastex is missing man
Possible human remains found in NW Harris County
James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill
7 most memorable moments of James Comey's testimony
Grand jury reviewing deadly Denny's fight case
Astros' Dallas Keuchel placed on 10-day disabled list
James Comey timeline: From Clinton email scandal to Russia
Show More
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
8 things to do with your best friend in Houston
Houston bars open early for Comey watch parties
Violence erupts after rapper attacked on stage
More News
Top Video
Grand jury reviewing deadly Denny's fight case
Houston bars open early for Comey watch parties
Twitter users, blocked by Trump, cry censorship
Hardworking teen gets 'Cinderella' prom surprise
More Video